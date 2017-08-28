‘Teen Mom’ Stars Jenelle Evans & Farrah Abraham Kiss & Make Up At VMAs — Ending Nasty Feud?

Looks who’s playing nice! Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans posed for a pic together at the 2017 MTV VMAs! Does this mean they’re ready to let bygones be bygones!

Back in the day, Farrah Abraham, 26, and Jenelle Evans‘, 25, hate for each other was legendary! These two didn’t hesitate to sling mud or mock each other on a regular basis! So it was truly a sight to see when these former nemeses happily posed together at the 2017 VMAs! In fact, these two look like they might have actually buried the hatchet! Take a look back at Farrah’s hottes pics right here!

Decked out in a white cleavage-teasing blouse and metallic golden boots, Farrah cheerful cheeses beside Jenelle, also flaunting cleavage in a floral dress and looking equally at ease. Remember when she lambasted Farrah over everything from her plastic surgery to her social media posts in past years! Who would have thought these two one day be so polite and cordial!? Farrah’s date for the night was her adorable daughter Sophia Abraham, 8! The mother and daughter sported matching face glitter for the star-studded event!

As for Jenelle, on Aug. 15 her ex Nathan Griffith, 29, took to Twitter to insult her current fiance David Eason by calling him a homosexual slur! Nathan first bated Nathan saying: “anyways, DAVID EASON, if you want to man up for once and talk to me like a man, face to face, I would love to exchange words like adults.” Jenelle attempted to fight back but Nathan was ready to fight, tweeting: “Because your ‘man friend’ wants to call me a f***ing queer in front of my mom and my son without me there but is always nice to my face.” So yeah, Jenelle’s still got plenty of drama in her life!

