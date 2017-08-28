Jake Paul Slams Himself & His Mistakes In New Diss Track ‘F**k Jake Paul’ — Watch Epic Video

DAYUM! Jake Paul is known for surprising his fans, but no one saw this coming. The notorious YouTuber dropped a new diss track on Aug. 28… slamming himself! Watch ‘F**k Jake Paul,’ here.

Another day, another music video! Jake Paul, 20, got deep with his newest song “F**k Jake Paul” and it’s giving us major “Look What You Made Me Do” and “F**k JAY-Z” vibes! That’s because he totally shades himself in the diss track. He mocks everything from his rhyming skills to his ex drama to his wild antics, and it was pretty epic! However, his reason for doing the surprising song was actually amazing. Click here for pics of Jake.

“The bottom line is you’re right when you’re hating on me,” he explained at the end of the music video. “I’m agreeing with you guys. I’m trying to like own up to my mistakes ans become a better person and I do make a lot of mistakes, like a lot.” Wow. Jake has been getting into a lot of trouble lately, from upsetting his neighbors to allegedly cheating on and abusing his ex! However, we appreciate that he’s owning up to what he’s done wrong and wants to move forward and be better. He also wants to inspire others to do the same.

“As a message for everyone else, if your getting hated on or bullied, don’t let it get you down,” he said. “It’s okay to embrace your wrongdoings and It’s okay to mess up and do really dumb things. If you feel like there’s no hope you can use me as an example. Again guys I’m sorry if I ever offended anyone.” Atta boy, Jake! To take it a step further, he actually invited fans to partake in the #JakePaulRoastChallenge “I want you guys to make a diss track on me. Like rip me apart, yo, rip me apart!” He says he plans to fly the winner out to Los Angeles to make a song with him and vlog with him. So cool! Watch the music video above.

