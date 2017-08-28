‘Bachelorette’s Emily Maynard Pregnant Again: Expecting 3rd Child With Husband Tyler Johnson

Emily Maynard is one fertile woman! The former ‘Bachelorette’ star is expecting her third child in under three years with husband Tyler Johnson. You’ll never believe how far along she is already!

Holy cow! Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard, 31, always said she wanted lots of kids and boy is she getting her wish! She never officially announced her latest pregnancy and instead let hubby Tyler Johnson, 30, post an Instagram video of a VERY pregnant Emily walking down the street holding hands with their eldest son, two-year-old Jennings Tyler. The couple also has an 11-month-old son Gibson Kyle, so she’s become pregnant with each new child pretty much within a few months of giving birth to the last one!

In the adorable video Emily’s pregnant belly makes it appear that she’s well into her second trimester, if not already in her third. She’s wearing a cute blue summer tunic dress and eating a fudgesickle with Jennings. The Instagram video posted on Aug. 27 must be the couple’s way of announcing that another baby is on the way, and already it garnered over 23,000 “likes” from her fans. Jennings arrived on July 15, 2015 and the couple welcomed Gibson into the world 14 months later on Sept. 17, 2016, so their latest baby will officially give them three children under the age of two. Whew! We can’t imagine the amount of diaper changing that will be going on in their home!

Emily was a gorgeous single mother of daughter Ricki, now 12, when she went looking for love on season 15 of The Bachelor in 2011 and was ultimately proposed to by Brad Womack, 44. They later split but since she was a fan favorite — and stunningly beautiful — she was brought back as season eight’s Bachelorette in 2012. Emily said yes to Jef Holm‘s proposal, but the 32-year-old Utah native and North Carolina based Emily just couldn’t make it work. She ended up finding Mr. Right on her own, marrying Tyler in 2014. He proposed in January of that year and they wed in June. See pics of Emily and Tyler, right here.

At the time she told PEOPLE magazine that, “God brought us together. He’s given me such peace about everything. I’m so grateful I met him.” In May of 2017 she told the magazine that they were planning on a large family, yet didn’t reveal that she was already pregnant again. “Once you go past two kids, it almost doesn’t make a difference,” she revealed for their cover story on motherhood after The Bachelorette. “I want two more!” That means she plans on a grand total of FIVE kids, and with her latest pregnancy, she’s only one more baby away from her goal.

