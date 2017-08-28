Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke are totally creeped out by the sex scene their characters shared in the epic ‘Game of Thrones’ finale last night, Aug. 27. The stars couldn’t stop gagging while discussing their lovemaking!

Well, you got what you wanted Jonerys fans, now how does it taste? To Kit Harington, 30, and Emilia Clarke, 30 — who play Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, respectively — it tastes like vomit. The Game of Thrones stars couldn’t stop gagging while talking about the steamy sex scene that occurred between Jon and Dany on the epic season seven finale on Aug. 27 — just as Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Samwell Tarly (John Bradley-West) confirmed fans’ suspicions: Jon is actually Dany’s nephew. While some of us were able to accept it and still hardcore ship these two, Emilia and Kit are totally grossed out. Click here to see pics from the Game of Thrones season seven finale.

In a post-episode segment entitled “A Union of Fire and Ice,” Emilia, Kit, Isaac and Peter Dinklage (who plays Tyrion Lannister) discussed what Jon and Dany doing the deed will mean for the series going forward. The consensus seems to be something icky. “I think they both know it’s wrong, I think they both know it’s gonna cause problems, but it’s that thing—when you suddenly feel that deeply about someone, and you go through those events together; it’s like a runaway train,” Kit says, even though he’s totally creeped out by having to act out love scenes with Emilia and it’s hilarious. “You can’t stop it happening.”

Isaac is more focused on how all of this could have been avoided if Robert’s Rebellion had never occurred — a fight that started because no one knew that Jon’s parents, Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, were truly in love and married. “This whole thing that started off the series of Game of Thrones, Robert’s Rebellion, was a total lie,” he said. “It’s kind of mad.” Fans were very happy to see the flashback to Rhaegar and Lyanna’s wedding and learn Jon’s true name is Aegon Targaryen — but less than thrilled with what that means for him and Dany now!

When youve been waiting for Dany&Jon to get together and it finally happens-as Bran narrates the story of how theyre related. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ayxwY3EKpY — Alyssa Doyle Labare (@lysslabare) August 28, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the sex scene between Dany and Jon? Do you think they will be as creeped out by it as Emilia and Kit are once they find out who Jon really is? Let us know below!