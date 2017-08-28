Drake Bell and Josh Peck finally reunited at the MTV VMAs hugging warmly after publicly fighting about Josh’s wedding. See the pic here — we’re not going to pretend that it didn’t make us tear up!

Hug me, brotha! Drake Bell, 31, and Josh Peck, 30, ended the feud of the century at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, and the fuzzy moment was truly heartwarming. Our Nickelodeon favorites hugged it out in the lobby of the Forum in Los Angeles, and it was so touching. Both Drake and Josh posted an adorable photo of the touching moment on Instagram, but neither gave any context as to what led to their lovely reunion. The duo, who used to be close friends after spending years together on The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh, have been fighting lately. Rejoice! The dark days are finally behind us!

Their huge drama erupted after Drake took to social media to publicly slam Josh for allegedly not inviting him to his June wedding. Drake & Josh fans were devastated to learn that they apparently weren’t on good terms! He posted on Twitter (the tweet is now deleted): “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear…I’ll miss you brotha”. He then hopped on Instagram and wrote in the comments of a photo from the wedding that showed celebrity guests, like Josh’s former Grandfathered costar John Stamos, “When you’re not invited to your brothers wedding….cool I get it bro thanks for the invite.”

Josh was puzzled that Drake would attack him, especially publicly, explaining that they “weren’t close” anymore. That clashes with what Drake told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview just months earlier: “I mean what I can say is we all have remained very very tight and very very close. The whole Drake & Josh family!” Wow! Thank god they’ve made up. We haven’t felt right knowing that they’re fighting. Now, hopefully that Drake & Josh reunion can happen — Drake said he was down despite the drama!

