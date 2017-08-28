Did Tyrion Betray Jon Snow & Daenerys In ‘GoT’ Season Finale? — Shocking New Theory

Is Tyrion hiding a major secret from Daenerys and Jon Snow? Maybe Tyrion’s strange reaction to Jon and Dany’s love-making session is just his guilt coming to the surface after betraying them! This post-finale fan theory is a good one!

Okay, so you have to admit, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) was acting very weird when he saw Jon Snow (Kit Harington) go into Daenerys’s room in the final minutes of the Game of Thrones season 7 finale. While at first, his reaction could have been perceived as jealousy, but what if it’s something else entirely? This new fan theory will change how you look at the scene. “I’m thinking Tyrion may have told Cersei before she walked back into the Dragon Pit to just tell Daenerys and Jon what they wanted to hear so that the meeting ended in good terms,” AchievementJoe wrote in a Reddit post. “It seemed to be an important aspect of the meeting to tell a lie. So I’m thinking Tyrion actually knows that Cersei won’t back down and that she plans to attack while they are away and that is why he is so disappointed while Jon and Dany are doing the dirty because he knows that the truce is all a facade.”

If this theory is right, Tyrion knows he’s lied to his queen and the most honest man in Westeros. Tyrion may just be hiding a small secret from Jon and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), but he knows Daenerys does not handle betrayal well. Tyrion promised his loyalty to Daenerys and keeping this kind of secret makes it look like he’s siding with his family over her. Tyrion is extremely good at reading people, especially his sister. He knew deep down that she was never going to agree to help in the fight against the Night King. In his eyes, he did what he had to do to make sure Cersei and Daenerys didn’t kill each other.

Earlier in the episode, Tyrion’s reaction to Jon Snow pledging his complete and utter loyalty to Daenerys in front of Cersei (Lena Headey) is very telling. “Have you ever considered learning how to lie every now and then? Just a bit?” Tyrion asks Jon. Maybe Tyrion took his own advice. With Jaime (Nikolaj Coster Waldau) now heading north to help Jon and Dany, he’s likely going to reveal Cersei’s true plans, which puts Tyrion in a very tight spot. If Daenerys finds out about Tyrion’s betrayal, will she be able to forgive him?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyrion betrayed Jon Snow and Daenerys? Let us know!