Did Taylor Swift’s Brother Austin Throw Shade At Katy Perry’s VMAs Opening Monologue?

Taylor Swift’s brother, Austin may have just joined in on the shade party surrounding his sister! Fans think he just dissed Katy Perry with this telling photo from the 2017 VMAs… You be the judge!

Just like Taylor Swift‘s new music video — for “Look What You Made Me Do” — her brother Austin Swift, 25, may have just become the king of subliminal messages. On the same night of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, Austin, who wasn’t in attendance, posted a photo of Jack Antonoff, 33, eating a banana in the crowd, during Katy Perry‘s opening monologue. When the MTV cameras panned to Antonoff — who wrote Taylor’s comeback hit, “LWYMMD” — Twitter had a field day with how “bored” he appeared; which led fans to believe he was purposely appearing uninterested to shade Katy. As you may know, Katy and Taylor have some “Bad Blood” between them. So, fans believed Antonoff was shading Katy for his buddy, Tay, who wasn’t in attendance. Talk about a tangled web. [See the post, below.]

What really gave fans the hint that Austin potentially shaded Katy, was his caption. “Not all heroes wear capes,” Austin wrote, clearly praising Antonoff for his banana-eating actions. And, of course, Taylor fans flooded the comments under the funny photo with hilarious applause. Instagram users pointed out the ironic timing of Antonoff’s snack break, and claimed it was to shade Katy. However, we mentioned “subliminal messages” above, because Austin clearly kept fans guessing, without any mention of Katy in his cryptic post.

Although Taylor skipped out on the 2017 VMAs, she still made a major splash at the show with the world premiere of her “LWYMMD” music video; which some would say is a direct hit at her foes, Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40. Another hint that Tay’s new video was all about her Kimye feud, came on August 28. The singer took to Tumblr, where she actually “liked” fan posts that applauded her for taking down the power couple. However, the video does seem to call out some of her other celeb spats as well. Click here to get a full break-down of every reference in the video that you may have missed.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Austin’s post was all in fun, or all in shade?