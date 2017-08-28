Daenerys Targaryen’s Braid: Hair How To After ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale

It’s time to start thinking about your Halloween costume, ladies, and who better than Daenerys Targaryen! The ‘Game Of Thrones’ diva always has the BEST hairstyles — and we have an expert breaking down her signature braid!

If you haven’t been watching Game Of Thrones, you’ve been living under a rock. There will surely be an influx of Daenerys Targaryen Halloween costumes this year, because the Mother Of Dragons is just the best, plain and simple. To get her gorgeous braids, for Halloween or not, Liana Zingarino, a hairstylist at the Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon, is breaking down what to do! Follow these steps for the ultimate braided style:

“Step 1: Begin by smoothing hair, using a blow dryer and large round brush.

Step 2: Then, part hair down the middle.

Step 3: Next, using a ¾” curling iron, take 1” to 1½” sections curling the hair away from the face

Step 4: After, take a 1” section starting from the part, and create one 3-strand braid on either side. Be sure to leave out at least ¼” of hair on the hairline.

Step 5: Following, pull back both braids and connect them using a clear hair elastic. This will create a half-up, half-down ponytail.”

“Step 6: Then, taking 1½” sections starting at the ear, create another 3-strand braid on each side.

Step 7: Next, pull both braids back making sure your first ponytail is underneath them.

Step 8: After, grabbing the first and second ponytail, connect the two with another clear hair elastic.

Step 9: To finish the look, re-curl the front ¼” hairline section that was original left out.

Step 10: If preferred, add a hair accessory or wrap a ¼” strand of hair around the elastic to hide it. Secure with a bobby pin.”

