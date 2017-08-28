Corinne Olympios Confirms She’s Working On New Reality Show After ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Scandal

We haven’t seen the last of Corinne Olympios! The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ alum just confirmed that she’ll be returning to TV soon in two new shows!

Corinne Olympios isn’t about to let the Bachelor in Paradise scandal with DeMario Jackson stop her. The 24-year-old is set to sit down with Chris Harrison on Tuesday’s episode, but that’ll just be the start for her. “I do have a [reality] show in the works, and I’m also working on a scripted show with one of my favorite producers,” Corinne told The Hollywood Reporter, confirming she’ll be on camera for both.

While we don’t know what the show will actually be, we do know it won’t have anything to do with DeMario, since an insider close to Corinne confirmed to us that she doesn’t even speak to him anymore.

“She wants the past to be the past and doesn’t want to be remembered only for this incident so she is completely stepping away from it all,” the source told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “She hopes for the best for Demario but she doesn’t want to ever talk to him again and would like the incident to be ancient history. She actually wishes none of it ever happened in the first place.”

She also told THR she’s sitting down with Chris Harrison to really get on the right side of the scandal. “I just feel like the media was trying to paint me a certain way. Everyone thought they knew what happened,” she said. “It’s going to be really great finally being able to tell my side of things, through my eyes. I’m really happy it was with Chris because Chris is a good friend of mine so I’d rather interview with him than anyone else.”

As for how she’s coping, she cites yoga, therapy and family time for getting her through it all. Corinne is completely single now, as well, and confirmed to us she’s “looking for a new man,” so maybe it’ll be some sort of dating show?

HollywoodLifers, what do you want to see on Corinne’s reality show?