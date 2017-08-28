Supermodel Claudia Schiffer, Mother Of 3, Looks Stunning In White Polka Dot Bikini At 47

Move over — hot momma coming through! Claudia Schiffer just celebrated her 47th birthday, Aug. 25, in style! The model showed off her fit figure in a tiny white bikini and the photos are stunning!

We’ll have what Claudia Schiffer is having, please! The supermodel, 47, stunned while on holiday in Italy, where she put her incredible physique on display in a white string bikini! Are those solid abs we see? — Why, yes, yes they are! Claudia was photographed boarding a boat, which was set to transport her and her hubby, British director Matthew Vaughn, to a nearby yacht. The catwalk queen was not snapped with her three children — son, Caspar Matthew, 14, and daughters, Clementine Poppy, 13, and Cosima Violet, 7.

Claudia rocked a white bikini with polka dots for her yacht outing. She had her hair casually pulled back and she accessorized with a simple pair of chic black shades and a necklace. At 47, the model has never looked better and we’ve got to know her secret! It could be the company that she keeps. Claudia admitted to Marie Claire, back in 2014, that she and fellow supermodels, Cindy Crawford, 51, and Eva Herzigova, 44, still remain close. Not a bad squad to pal around with, right?

Speaking of the group of veteran models, Claudia, along with Cindy, and Naomi Campbell, 47, all posed for a 2016 Balmain campaign. The ’90s stunners joined forces for a fierce black and white shoot, where they rocked timeless looks from the French fashion house. They donned sexy, layered pieces with daring cut-outs. The three stars proved why their decades-long careers are far from over.

Claudia isn’t the only celeb mom who’s been showing off her bikini body! She joins the likes of Elizabeth Hurley, 52, Jennifer Lopez, 47, Elle Macpherson, 53, and more stars who’ve been flaunting their flawless figures this summer. We don’t think Liz Hurley has taken her swimsuit off this season, as the actress continues to post sexy snaps in her very own swimwear line. And, while J.Lo’s been soaking up the summer sun with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, 42, she’s been hard at work, putting that fit figure of hers on display!

HollywoodLifers, who’s your favorite celeb stunner this summer?