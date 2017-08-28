Cisco Apologizes To Teairra After Heated Argument In ‘L&HH’ Teaser — But Will She Take Him Back?

Make up or break up? Cisco is having some serious regrets about his fallout with Teairra, so he’s ready to apologize in our EXCLUSIVE ‘L&HH’ teaser. She hasn’t heard about his hotel hookup yet, so will she take him back!?

Relationships are never easy! Even though Cisco and Teairra Mari‘s romance was hot and heavy in New York, things have been a total disaster ever since they came back to Los Angeles. After their huge showdown last week, he sets up a time to meet with Teairra to talk out their issues in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the Aug. 28 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. She’s still upset at how things went down between them at the studio since it could have been a great opportunity for them professionally and romantically. “I had to go back and reevaluate everything that was going on,” Teairra says, explaining why she decided to become distant with him.

Cisco reveals that he’s tired of being questioned and not trusted, but Teairra confessed that she just needed to know for sure that he’s truly on her side. Her friends Moniece Slaughter and Nia Riley previously confronted him at lounge L’Scorpion on the Aug. 21 episode, trying to make sure that he’d stop Teairra from drinking too much alcohol. “They were making it seem like you had a WAY bigger problem then you really do,” Cisco tells Teairra, feeling regretful about the way he handled things. “So I apologize because when you approached me about the situation with your friends, I should have answered your question and known you weren’t coming from a spiteful place.”

“How can I get in a space with you where we don’t fight, we don’t argue and we’re just cool and get along,” he asks. Teairra simply wants him to keep it real, explaining that all he has to do is answer her questions — and maybe get her an epic new wardrobe. “Now that Moneice and Nia know their position on the outside of our relationship, I feel like me and Cisco can start rebuilding our relationship and having fun,” Teairra says. However after their heated showdown last week, he met up with his lingerie-clad former flame Amber in a hotel room. Teairra still doesn’t seem to know, so we think this fairy tale ending will be short-lived. Hopefully he’s not going back to the creep squad!

