She may be busy making money moves, but she still has time to dance! Cardi B hit up a Las Vegas pool party on Aug. 26, and made waves twerking in the water. See the sexy video for yourself, here.

She don’t gotta dance, but she still slays when she chooses to! Cardi B, 24, drove fans crazy at her Vegas pool party on Aug. 26 when she twerked it out in the shallow end. The Love & Hip Hop star looked insanely sexy rocking a diamond-encrusted bikini and a looong blonde wig. Her friends and fans were screeching with glee when she bent over and popped her booty in the water, making some major waves. She looked so hot! Scroll down to watch her twerk.

Cardi has admitted in the past that she used to be a stripper as a way to get away from her abusive boyfriend. In her new hit song “Bodak Yellow” she insists that she “don’t dance now” because she’s successful in music and doesn’t have to make money that way anymore. However, she definitely had mas twerk skills, and we love that she doesn’t mind busting them out once and a while! Click here for more hot pics of Cardi B.

The Vegas pool party came one day before she performed the VMAs pre-show on Aug. 27 from the city of sin. During the show, Cardi looked insanely sexy in a cutout silver glitter bodysuit, but fans were a little mad that she seemed to be lip syncing during the performance. Later on while presenting, her boobs became the star of the night when one nearly popped out and she was forced to hold it in place with her hand! Regardless, she looked amazing and had so much fun at the show.

