Calvin Harris, 33, was forced to watch his ex, Taylor Swift’s, new music video while attending the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27! The DJ was in the crowd when the scathing video for “Look What You Made Me Do” premiered, and although he stayed in his seat to watch the clip, he made sure not to give a round of applause when it was over, according to this video, obtained by Daily Mail. It’s understanding that Calvin wouldn’t show Taylor any love, though — after all, he appears to be one of the victims of her many disses in the footage!

At the beginning of the video, Taylor digs a grave to bury her old self, and in the cemetery, there’s also a headstone for Nils Sjoberg. In case you don’t remember, this is the pseudonym Tay used as a songwriter on Calvin’s 2016 hit “This Is What You Came For.” The moniker went public just weeks after Taylor and Calvin’s breakup last summer, when he slammed her on Twitter for supposedly having her team leak the news that she penned the track. After what seemed like an amicable split, Calvin made it clear that he and Taylor were no longer on the best terms, and their feud was highly publicized.

Of course, Calvin is just one of the people the 27-year-old seemed to call out in her video, which made a point to poke fun at the “old Taylor,” while also dissing those who gave her the reputation she seemed to develop over the last few years. Kim Kardashian, 36, Kanye West, 40, Katy Perry, 33, and Tom Hiddleston, 36, were also referenced in the EPIC clapback vid!

