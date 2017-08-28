‘PLL’ Star Brandon Jones Sentenced To Jail After Pleading No Contest On Assault Charge

It’s official: former ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Brandon Jones is going to jail! He plead no contest to his shocking 2016 gun charge, so he’s headed to the clink. Find out how long he’ll be locked up, here.

Yikes. Brandon Jones, 29, will be spending some time behind bars for a gun offense back in 2016, when he allegedly pulled a weapon on his neighbor during a fight in Los Angeles. On Aug. 28 he plead no contest to one count of misdemeanor assault with a firearm, according to TMZ. Though he was originally facing over 5 years in prison, he was only sentenced to 6 months. Lucky guy!

Brandon won’t be quite done repaying his debt to society even after he gets out of jail. He was also sentenced to 30 days of community labor as well as 26 anger management classes as part of his plea deal. On top of that, he’s going to be on probation for the next 3 years. Hopefully that will be enough motivation not to wave a gun around next time he gets mad! See the most shocking moments of PLL, here.

Brandon rose to fame with his recurring role on the first 6 seasons of Pretty Little Liars. He played Andrew on the show, a classmate of the Liars who was teased to be “A.” He was a series regular until they jumped forward 5 years and he was never seen again. Since then he’s appeared on several popular TV series, including The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Big Bang Theory and Doubt. Unfortunately it looks like he’ll have to take a little break from his acting until he gets out of the clink.

HollywoodLifers, are you stunned that Brandon is actually going to jail for his gun offense? Do you think the punishment is too harsh? Let us know!