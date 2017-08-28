Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, & More Pop Divas: Who Has The Most Biting Diss Track Of All Time?

Yes, Taylor Swift is commanding our attention with ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ at the moment. But remember Beyonce’s ‘Sorry’ and ‘Hollaback Girl’ by Gwen Stefani? We’re revisiting the best pop diss tracks here!

From Adele‘s “Rolling In The Deep” to Kelly Clarkson‘s “Never Again,” we’ve rounded up the most savage diss tracks of all time (in no particular order.) Listen, open your bedroom windows and scream the words in honor of every jerk who’s done you wrong!

Taylor Swift — “Look What You Made Me Do”

This song goes after Calvin Harris, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Katy Perry…the list is endless. It’s been shattering records left and right, because while the chorus leaves a little to be desired, the rest of it is amazing and the video is downright genius.

Lily Allen — “F*ck You”

As Lily has said about this iconic gay anthem, which is a protest against George W. Bush: “It was originally written about this f*cking arsehole who used to be the President of the United States of America. His name is George W. Bush.”

Gwen Stefani — “Hollaback Girl”

Courtney Love called Gwen a “cheerleader” in a Seventeen magazine interview, and Gwen fired back by writing one of the biggest bangers of the 2000s. It’s impossible not to sing along. We dare you.

Adele — “Rolling In The Deep”

Adele’s ex-boyfriend Slinky Sunbeam couldn’t have known that he’d one day make her a million, billion dollars and he would never see a cent of it. Success is the best revenge!

Pink — “So What”

Pink and her motocross champion husband Carey Hart called it quits after two years of marriage, and then she wrote “So What.” They soon reunited, and Pink has said she finds it “funny” to perform it when he’s in the crowd!

Beyonce — “Sorry”

If you don’t know about the “Becky with the good hair” controversy, then surely you live under a rock. It’s okay — you can catch up here. The short of it is, JAY-Z possibly cheated on Bey, and she wrote “Sorry,” one of many songs on her album Lemonade that slam JAY.

Kelly Clarkson — “Never Again”

Kelly shows off some of her harshest songwriting ever on this track, which is about a nameless ex-boyfriend.

Katy Perry — “Swish Swish”

Katy has basically confirmed that this song is about TSwift, and we can see it. “Another one in the casket,” she declares, before going on to say the subject is about as cute as an expired coupon, which, you know, is not very cute.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think has the best diss song of all time? Defend your choice in the comments!