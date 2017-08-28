Bella Hadid Frees The Nipple In Braless Nude Bodysuit & Denim Mini Skirt Before VS Fitting

Bella Hadid let it all hang out on Aug. 28, as she took to the NYC streets in a clingy nude bodysuit sans bra. The model was on her way to a Victoria’s Secret fitting and gave fans a peek at what she looks like without lingerie when she totally freed the nipple!

You’d think someone who is about to promote a ton of gorgeous bras would be a fan of that particular item of clothing, but Bella Hadid, 20, is just not that into them. The gorgeous supermodel stepped out in New York City on Aug. 28 in a very revealing nude bodysuit. She was on her way to a fitting at Victoria’s Secret, just two days after announcing she’ll be walking in their annual fashion show this fall, and decided to ditch some support and instead free her nipples! Click here to see Bella’s sexiest pics.

Her form-fitting bodysuit left very little to the imagination, as even the outline of her taught tummy was emphasized. She completed the look with a cute denim skirt, a pair of nude heels that tied at the ankle, and some stellar round shades. Her signature raven locks were pulled back into a tight bun and her skin shined with a confident glow. Now that is how you dress for the end of summer. Bella’s big sis Gigi Hadid, 21, was also seen heading into the VS New York offices. Gigi has previously walked in the show with her sister and BFF Kendall Jenner, 21, and officially confirmed earlier today via Instagram she has been asked to join in for the third time! However, we still don’t know if the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is on board.

Bella broke the big news that she’d be walking in VS’s 2017 fashion show with a sultry cleavage-baring Instagram post on Aug. 28. “@victoriassecret I am so excited!..!!!!,” the model captioned a pic of her in a gorgeous black pushup bra. “Thank you @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer and of course the wonderful, incredible @ed_razek + everyone on the team for making this dream come true again.. I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again…Walking into the offices this year i felt so happy, healthy, and honored.. I can’t wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can’t wait! Xx 💕🌸.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s carefree look? Let us know below!