‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Recap: Queen Jasmine Gets Knocked Off Her Throne

Every season of Bachelor in Paradise, the same thing happens: the late arrival catches the eye of someone already in a sort-of relationship.

Every season of Bachelor in Paradise, the same thing happens: the late arrival catches the eye of someone already in a sort-of relationship. That’s what happened when Christen arrived; “the queen” Jasmine told her she and Matt were a thing, which seemed to be news to Matt. Not only did he accept the date from Christen, he basically asked her to ask him. Naturally, being the drama queen of the season, Jasmine called her ugly and a b-tch, while Christen literally cried because she didn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. Jasmine’s not the greatest role model for women supporting women, huh?

Anyways, Christen and Matt had a good date and kissed, while Jasmine continued to freak out and make fun of her for eating scallops. Yes, those are the conversations that are had in paradise!

When it came time for the rose ceremony, he actually decided to go home because something was holding him back from falling for anyone. So yeah… after all of that drama (a full hours worth), he went home. Moments after, Christen was on the prowl for the rose — and she was making out with Jack Stone.

Here are a few other relationship updates:

Robby tried really hard to take his friendship with Amanda to the next level; he attempted romance by lighting up the pool with some glow sticks he just happened to have with him, then got the cheek again when he tried to kiss her. By the time he had to give out the rose though, she was ready; she told him this was the most fun she’d ever had on Paradise (sorry, Josh!), and they finally made out.

Sarah / Adam / Raven

Both Sarah and Raven were ready for Adam to make that choice, and he seemed like he was genuinely into them both.

Kristina / Dean/ D-Lo

Dean was actually pretty unpredictable when it came time to making his choice. He kept telling Kristina how much he liked having Danielle around, but that he liked her — he also said that ultimately he cared more about how she felt than how Danielle felt. Regardless, he kissed them both right before the rose ceremony.

Derek and Taylor were solid, and probably in the most realistic relationship since they spent the hiatus talking non-stop. However, when they had a disagreement, he (apparently jokingly) said “f–k you,” which was a trigger to her after her past relationship. They spent the night separately, but both actually apologized like adults afterward, and he was so sweet, telling her he wanted to be on her team.

So, who got whose rose? Well we’ll have to wait until Tuesday; luckily, one more girl will get to stay since Daniel Maguire showed up at the very last minute.

