Amber Rose Lets The World Know 21 Savage Is Her Man ‘Forever’ With Diamond ‘Loyalty’ Ring

Amber Rose has put a ring on 21 Savage! She’s making it known in a super blingy way that the rapper is off the market with a diamond ‘loyalty’ band that you totally have to see to believe.

In this day and age, it’s totally cool for a woman to give a man a diamond ring before she gets one of her own. Being the modern lady that she is, Amber Rose, 33, has given boyfriend 21 Savage a stunning diamond and ruby commitment band that is totally one of a kind. The 24-year-old showed off the bauble on his right ring finger at the VMAs on Aug. 27, but we got a better look at it when he shared it in a Snapchat video showing him holding the ring. On the outside of the band it says “21 Loyalty” in red rubies set against a ton of shiny diamonds and he even lets us see the inside, where an inscription reads, “I Love You forever — Amber XXO.” OMG, how romantic is that?!?

We thought Amber might never find true love again after her sad 2014 divorce from Wiz Khalifa, 29, and 21 Savage — real name Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph — is the most serious she’s been with any guy since then. She’s even covering up her Wiz tattoos out of respect for their romance! The Loveline host was beaming with pride as they hit the VMAs red carpet as a couple. She posted tons of photos of them together at the event to her Instagram with captions such as “Imma pounce on him as soon as we get home,” next to a shot of her planting a kiss on 21, while in another pic he’s got his hands on her butt as she looks down and smiles. “It’s all yours baby” she wrote next to it. See more pics of Amber and 21 Savage.

The VMAs were like prom night for the couple, as they dressed in their finest duds for the big event. Amber changed things up by wearing a gorgeous wavy brunette wig over her usually bald head, and it showcased how totally stunning her face is. Seriously, this is a really beautiful woman! She wore a figure-hugging black gown with slightly sheer panels that accented her amazing curves, while 21 wore a crisp white suit with no shirt underneath. Oh man, when these two decide to go glam, they are such a hot couple!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Amber and 21 Savage will eventually get married?