Amber Portwood Goes Public With New BF Andrew Glennon At VMAs — Adorable PDA

Amber Portwood flaunted her relationship with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon in a major way: lots of loving PDA on the MTV VMAs red carpet! How cute are they?!

It’s official: Amber Portwood, 27, and Andrew Glennon are totally smitten with each other! The new couple made their public debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 27, and made it clear how much they’re into each other! The Teen Mom OG star and her new beau flaunted the most adorable PDA on the VMAs red carpet. Andrew wrapped his arms around his girl’s waist as they posed for the cameras, while Amber grabbed onto one of his arms. They had the biggest grins on their faces!

Amber looked fabulous for the awards show on her home network. The reality star rocked a sexy, silver lace gown that was totally transparent. It had a nude miniskirt underneath. The dress showed off major cleavage, too. She looked damn good! Amber’s ex-fiancé, Matt Baier, 46, hopefully didn’t see the pic — it’d be devastating to view that one-two punch of Amber’s new relationship and her hot look.

Amber and Matt broke up in June 2017, and she debuted her relationship with Andrew not long after. The world found out about their relationship status via a video posted of them making out! Well, that’s certainly an effective way to announce it! Amber revealed in June in an interview with Us Weekly that she ultimately ended her relationship with Matt because he offered her Teen Mom OG costar Catelynn Lowell, 25, a Xanax. Both Amber and Matt are both recovering drug addicts, and she said that it was the “straw that broke the camel’s back” after months of fighting. Hopefully, things go better with Andrew!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Amber and Andrew make a cute couple? Let us know!