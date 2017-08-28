Adam Levine Slams VMAs For Cutting Off Julia Michaels & Then Takes Shot At Lorde

Ouch. Adam Levine was not happy about how MTV handled Julia Michaels and then Lorde’s performance at the 2017 VMA’s. ‘The Voice’ coach has a good point, keep reading and see if you agree.

“Julia Michaels gets cut off while she’s singing and Lorde gets to NOT sing her whole song,” Adam Levine, 38, tweeted his anger and confusion during the VMA show on Aug. 27th. What Adam is complaining about is that Julia’s performance of her beautiful song, “Issues,” at the VMA’s at the Forum in Los Angeles, was cut short as producers went to a commercial break mid-song while Lorde, 20, did not even sing her song, “Dynamite.” These odd performances had Adam, like the rest of us, feeling some type of way.

Lorde has a gorgeous voice and instead of sharing her talent with the world, she decided to do something she is less known for and performed an interpretive dance to her hit single. What the heck? Adam, who also has an amazing voice, is not only the lead singer of a huge band, Maroon 5, but is also a star on a hit TV show, The Voice on NBC. So the guy probably knows a thing or two about performing, singing and putting on a good show.

So it is no wonder that Adam is as confused as we are about why these weird decisions were made by the bosses at MTV. Would the show have been better if Julia’s entire song was heard by Adam, and viewers across the world? Would Adam and fans also prefer to have actually heard Lorde, an amazing singer, sing her song aloud rather than dance quietly across the stage? We kinda agree with Adam on this one, and it seems that he felt so strongly about the issue that he voiced his grievance on Twitter. Check it out:

Julia Michaels gets cut off while she's singing and Lorde gets to NOT sing her whole song — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) August 28, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you guys think? Are you on Team Adam on this one? What do you think about the way MTV handled both Lorde and Julia?