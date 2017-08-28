Despite all the epic performances at the VMAs, some say the adorable celeb kids, who showed up as their parents’ dates, MADE the night! From Willow Hart to Sophia Abraham, these cuties def stole the show.

There’s no question celebs had fun at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27. But the REAL stars of the night were their kids — who showed up on the red carpet and completely melted our hearts. The tiniest VMAs showstoppers included Willow Sage Hart, 6; Sophia Abraham, 8; Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., 1; and Asahd Tuck Khaled, 10 months. We love how some celebs wanted to share their special night with their little ones, and they ended up turning the fun-filled night into a family affair! Click here to see pics of the hottest guys on the VMAs red carpet.

Pink, 37, and her daughter Willow arrived on the scene Sunday night wearing matching three-piece suits. Not only that, but Willow’s dad, Pink’s husband Carey Hart, 42, also donned the uniform. The adorable family of three (baby Jameson Moon, 8 months, stayed home) definitely won the award for cutest family pic. And when Pink accepted her Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, she dedicated her speech to her daughter, talking about Willow’s struggle with self-esteem — as Willow watched with her dad from the crowd. The singer told the audience, “We don’t change. We take the gravel in the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty.” SO sweet.

Farrah Abraham, 26, also matched her daughter on the carpet as she and Sophia rocked futuristic, alien-inspired outfits. “This is one of her designers ideas,” the Teen Mom star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of her and her daughter’s outfits. “Sophia owns a children’s boutique and she does her own fashion. One of the designers was like, ‘We need to do this!’ And here it is… Space themed, glam. She got the whole little eye thing and I am the crazy Mom now! I am like, ‘Oh my baby, she is growing up!'”

Of bringing Sophia to the VMAs, Farrah shared that she was so excited for her little girl to see some of her favorite stars and get to talk with celebs. “I think it is great to socialize Sophia, she is super social,” the reality star explained. “She is going to New York Fashion Week, I think the more she can be with me, it will be better when she is older and I can’t be there. She wants to be cool without me!”

DJ Khaled, 41, also brought his youngster to the show, son Asahd. Asahd is no stranger to red carpets either, as he’s already made quite a few award show appearances in his short 10 months. Last year, his fiancée, Nicole Tuck, was pregnant with baby Asahd, so this year it was extra special that they got to bring their newborn with them in hand. The last tot to make a splash on Sunday night was Teyana Taylor‘s, 26, daughter, Iman. The mother-daughter pair had on matching looks as they both wore white tops with black pants. The 1-year-old completed her look with a white jacket and a pair of red sneakers.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love how these stars brought their kids to the VMAs? Do you wish more celebs did this?