Zayn Teases New Music After Skipping The VMAs & Thanks Taylor For Their Win

Aug. 27 was a HUGE night for the Zquad! Zayn Malik, 24, became the first former One Direction member to get an MTV Video Music award for his solo work when he was awarded Best Collaboration. He wasn’t there to accept the Moon Person for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” with Taylor Swift, 27, but he DID take to Instagram to thank his fans… and do a little more than that! Scroll down to watch his video.

The Instagram clip started out like a regular appreciation post. White words flashed across a black screen, saying “Thank you MTV, thank you VMAs, thank you Taylor, Thank you Zquad.” But just when we thought it was over, a quick peek at him opening a briefcase popped up, followed by the words “coming soon!” What?! Click here for pics of Zayn.

Of course, fans immediately began freaking the heck out! “Why is Zayn opening that brief case what is in the there when is soon why did he just do that to me why can’t he stop ruining my life,” wrote one fan. Another agreed, saying “ZAYN IS COMING B*TCHES Y’ALL BETTER BE READY.” Fans speculated that he could be teasing a new tour or album, but 106.1 radio DJ Syke confirmed that it is, in fact, a new song. “I’ve heard the new Zayn track and it’s absolute [fire emoji]. You’re all gonna love it. His best work yet,” he tweeted. We can’t wait to hear it!

