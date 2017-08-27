Is Brad Pitt Open To Getting Back Together With Angelina After Rumors She’s Into It?

It’s been almost a year since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split and rumor has it she wants him back, but is the feeling mutual? An insider has revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how Brad feels about reconciling with his estranged wife.

Though an insider previously revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Angelina Jolie, 42, “definitely has regrets” about breaking off her marriage to Brad Pitt, 53, that same source said that it’s “really not likely” they will get back together. “Brad’s over it and he believes Angelina crossed the line when she accused him of being abusive towards the kids — as far as Brad’s concerned there’s no way of going back from that,” the insider said.

The source backed up previous reports that at the time of their split, things were “really bad between them” and they had been “fighting a lot.” But the good that has come out of the split is the wake up call Brad got that made him get a new lease on life and a desire to be a better father. “Brad’s done a lot of soul searching over the past few months, he’s quit drinking and he’s really cleaned up his act,” the insider said. The source said that while Angie does miss Brad terribly, she is “a really stubborn person” and wouldn’t admit she’s made a mistake. However, “if Brad came crawling back to her and begged for another chance, she would willingly drop the divorce.” But like the insider said, that’s just not what Brad wants anymore.

Right now both parents seem to be focused on their little ones more than anything else. They have each been spending quality time with them, and there has been loads of birthday fun, seeing as Shiloh, 11, Maddox, 16, and nine-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox, have birthdays that aren’t too far apart! So among the divorce drama, there has been a lot of happy celebrating! Click here to see pics of Brad and the kids.

