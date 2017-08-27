Will Miley Cyrus Cancel Her VMA Performance? MTV ‘Worried’ She Won’t Show

Miley Cyrus is going to rock the VMAs – or is she? She no-showed the Teen Choice Awards and, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned, the fear of her bailing on the VMAs has put MTV on edge!

Now, Miley Cyrus, 24, wouldn’t no-show an awards show for a second time in a row, would she? Well, anything could happen – and that’s precisely what MTV is worried about. Many of the people working behind the scenes at the Video Music Awards are “scared about Miley canceling her performance like she did for [the Teen Choice Awards],” a source close to the show’s production EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. MTV hopes that Miley doesn’t bail on them at the last second, and Miley’s camp has “assured [the] she won’t.” However, after seeing her no-show Teen Choice, “some producers are very touch and go with her right now, and are hoping for the best.”

It’s only been two weeks since Miley’s disappearing act shocked her fans. When Victoria Justice, 24, announced that Miley had pulled out at the last minute, people were upset – to say the least. Fans flocked to Twitter to vent their frustration with Miley’s no-show, especially since she was supposed to accept the Ultimate Choice Award (you know, the honor celebrating her involvement with TCA for over a decade.) Miley’s only one of six artists to ever receive such an honor, and to have her not show up left a bad taste in many fans’ mouths.

So, why did Miley vanish into thin air? The “Younger Now” singer offered an explanation – and an apology – after she bailed on the show. “I am beyond bummed I couldn’t make it to the show as I had every intention of being there,” she posted online. “I created an unrealistic schedule for myself.” It seems Miley stretched herself too thin, as she was working on the music video to her new single and couldn’t make it to the event in time. Hopefully, Miley cleared her schedule and made time to make it to the VMAs, as her fans probably can’t handle another heartbreak.

When Miley appears at the VMAs (fingers crossed) she’ll probably be flying solo, as her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, 27, is not a big fan of attending these types of huge events. It’s a shame, because Miley would “love it if Liam came to the VMAs,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Now, if Liam pulls his own disappearing act and skips out on the show, will Miley be mad? Not really, as the source says she’s “not trying to make a big deal” about whether he attends or not. Could these two skip out on this show together? Would that be romantic, or disappointing?

Are you excited to see Miley perform at the MTV VMAs, HollywoodLifers?