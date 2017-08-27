Selena Gomez Skips The VMAs: Why The Sexy Songstress Was A No-Show

Wondering why Selena Gomez didn’t make it to the MTV VMAs this year?! Here’s what we know about her noticeable absence from the star-studded night!

Although just about every celeb in existence dropped by The Forum in LA for the 2017 MTV VMAs on Sunday, Aug. 27, one gorgeous songstress was definitely missed! Of course we’re referring to none other than Selena Gomez, 25! So why would the adorable hitmaker skip out on MTV’s gigantic night, especially when she was nominated for best dance song for “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo, 25, and best collaboration for “We Don’t Talk Anymore” with Charlie Pluth, 25?! Well Selena agreed to a phone interview on Aug. 18 with the radio station 92 Pro FM where she revealed a scheduling conflict she could not miss!

“I don’t know if I will [go to the VMAs],” Selena said. “I might be shooting but I cannot believe I got nominated, which is really cool, and I’m very upset that I won’t be there.” So she’s on set! But what film could she be working on?! It has to be her new role with controversial director Woody Allen, 81! Because the only other project she has coming up is Hotel Transylvania 3, which she obviously won’t be shooting. Check out more pics of the stunning songstress right here!

“Selena is happy, excited and can’t wait to get started working with one of the most prolific directors ever, Woody Allen,” a source close to Selena previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of her choice to work with Woody, who has been accused of sexual molestation by his daughter Dylan Farrow, 32. “Despite his infamous history, Selena had no hesitation signing on to work with the successful director. She is not listening to any haters who have criticized her decision and instead feels grateful for the opportunity. She feels like everyone has made mistakes in the past so she is not one to judge. Selena is hoping that she can learn a lot from working with the 4-time Oscar winner.” Well, you were dearly missed, Selena!

HollywoodLifers, are you missing seeing Selena at the VMAs as much as we are?! Let us know!