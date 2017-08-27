Rod Stewart: 5 Things To Know About Legendary British Rock Singer

Game-changer! Rod Stewart will be gracing the stage to perform at the 2017 MTV VMAs, so get ready for the show of a lifetime. The British rock singer is one of the best-selling artists of all time, but if you don’t know much about him — we’ve got you covered!

1.) Rod Stewart is an iconic British rock singer and songwriter. As you may have guessed, he’s a man of many talents. The iconic artist, 72, sold over 100 million records and is known for his amazing raspy voice and trademark hair. Rod has 16 top ten singles in the United States and six consecutive No. 1 albums in the U.K., thanks to his catchiest tracks like “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy,” “Maggie May,” and “Hot Legs.” Four of his singles even reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list. The legendary singer has been recognized for his accomplishments, as he was knighted in the 2016 Birthday Honours for his services to music and charity. See pics of Rod Stewart, right here.

2.) He’ll be performing at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Viewers are totally in for a treat, since Rod will be performing a reworked version of his 1978 hit single “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” alongside none other than DNCE. They’ll be hitting the stage remotely from Las Vegas, but fans can still watch since it will be aired at the VMAs held at the Forum in Calif. “Rod the Mod” always gets the crowd on their feet, so we know this dream team will slay the game! Demi Lovato, 25, will also be performing remotely!

3.) Rod is all about his family! The British rock star has an insanely successful career, but he always makes sure to spend time with his loved ones. Rod is the father of eight children with five women and he’s been married three times. The singer and his current wife Penny Lancaster-Stewart have been happily married since 2007, and she’s also the mother of two of his kids. Rod often shares heartwarming and supportive pics of his family members on his Instagram account, and he boasts 181,000 followers.

The brand new "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy" feat @DNCE is available everywhere now! https://t.co/yKyLjudkpI pic.twitter.com/81NrhfrVVH — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) August 25, 2017

4.) The British rock star toured with Cyndi Lauper this summer. Two of the biggest stars hit the road and graced the stage for epic performances spanning from July to Aug. and it’s all on his website! Rod and Cyndi still have huge fan bases, as proved by their sold out crowds while traveling from city to city in the United States. The dynamic duo captivated audiences with their insane energy, especially when they teamed up for an incredible duet of “This Old Heart of Mine” in Miami. With her bright pink hair and his metallic silver suit, Rod and Cyndi were the epitome of cool!

5.) He has great life advice, thanks to his dad. Rod knows a thing or two about handling life in the spotlight and he’s learned some pretty amazing lessons along the way. The singer gave all the credit to his pops during an interview, revealing his simple tricks to finding happiness. “A man needs three things: a job, a sport, and a hobby,” he told MensJournal. “So in my case, my job is singer, my sport is football, my hobby is model railroading.”

