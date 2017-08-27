Rocky Marciano: 5 Things To Know About The Boxer Whose Record Was Defeated By Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor wasn’t the only fighter who lost big to Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26. Floyd surpassed Rocky Marciano for the best undefeated record in boxing, so learn about this legendary heavyweight.

1. Rocky Marciano was a heavyweight who went 49-0. Up until the moment Floyd Mayweather, 40, defeated Conor McGregor, 28, via technical knockout, the undefeated boxer known as “Money” was tied with Rocky Marciano for the best record in boxing. Rocky (born on Sept. 1, 1923) competed from 1947 to 1955. During that time, he held the world heavyweight championship and was undefeated in his career. Rocky retired in 1956 with a perfect record of 49-0, with 43 knockouts.

2. He’s a kid from Massachusetts who became the best in the world. Raised in Brockton, Massachusetts, Rocky was the son of Italian immigrants. As a kid, he started weightlifting and working out as a teen before being drafted into the United States Army to fight in World War II. Rocky began his boxing career while serving in the army and after the war (following a failed attempt to join the Chicago Cubs’ farm team) he returned to Brockton to begin training. From there, he would launch a career that saw him win the heavyweight championship of the world and become an international superstar.

3. He once fought Muhammad Ali – kinda. In the film Rocky Balboa, a computer simulation has Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) fight Mason “The Line” Dixon (Antonio Tarver). That actually happened to a different Rocky. In 1969, a decade after retiring, Rocky got into the ring with Muhammad Ali as part of The Super Fight: Marciano Vs. Ali. The two fighters were filmed having a sparring match, which was then edited into a movie as if it were a real bout. The fight’s result was determined using probability formulas entered into a computer. However, they filmed two endings – one where Rocky one, another where Ali won. The American audiences were shown the film where Rocky came out on top, whereas Europe was given the version where Ali won.

4. He died in a plane crash right before he turned 46. Sadly, Rocky wasn’t on hand to witness Floyd defeat his record. On Aug. 31, 1969, the “Brockton Blockbuster” boarded a plane in Chicago’s Midway Airport, headed toward Des Moines where he was going to give a speech to a friend’s son before attending a surprise birthday party, according to Heavy.com. The pilot, Glenn Belz, was inexperienced and ignored storm warnings. When Glen – who wasn’t certified to fly at night – attempted to land at a small airfield in Iowa, he hit a tree two miles short of the runway. Rocky, Glenn and passenger Frankie Farrell were all killed on impact.

5. Rocky’s family is not impressed by Mayweather’s record. Rocky’s son, Rocky Marcianao Jr., called the Mayweather-McGregor fight an “exhibition match” that really shouldn’t count towards Floyd’s record. “No matter what happens, I don’t think it should go towards Mayweather’s professional career, win or lose,” Rocky Jr. told USA Today. “This fight to me isn’t a true boxing match.” Rocky’s brother, Peter Marciano, agreed. “If you looked at it in the right way, it’s the first time [Conor] is stepping in the ring to be a boxer. It’s an exhibition. It’s a crossover.”

