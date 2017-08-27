Real Madrid Vs. Valencia CF Live Steam: Watch The Exciting La Liga Match Online

La Liga’s new season is underway, and Real Madrid looks to reclaim its spot on top of the table. Los Blancos – without Cristiano Ronaldo – face Valencia on Aug. 27 at 4:15 PM ET. It should be wild so don’t miss it.

The Spanish Primeria Division (aka La Liga) has kicked off its 2017-18 season, with Real Madrid aiming to go back-to-back as league champions. They’ve already opened things up with a win, handing Deportivo de la Coruna a 3-0 loss. Now, Los Blancos have their home opener, welcoming Valencia CF to Santiago Bernabeu on Aug. 27. While Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, will not be there, as he’s serving out his suspension, there will be plenty of action. No sports fan should miss this game.

Yes, Ronaldo still has three more games left on his 5-game suspension for pushing a ref during the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup. He sat out the second leg and the match against Deportivo. He’s basically on the bench until Real’s match against Real Betis on Sept. 20. Thankfully, he was allowed to play in a home trophy match (Tofeo Bernabeu) against Fiorentina on Aug. 24, according to CBS Sports. Ronaldo seemed like he was still in top form, as he scored an amazing goal to help Los Blancos to a 2-1 victory. Ronaldo was so proud of the goal that he actually shared it to his official Facebook page. Maybe he wanted to remind people why he’s considered the best player in the world.

“That’s what this man is capable of, we’re happy to have him here,” Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, 45, said after the victory, according to Daily Mail. “We put in a disciplined display and made a good start. I’m happy because the fans came out in their numbers and that was very important for us. We achieved what we wanted to, the trophy remains here and we all head home happy.”

Considering that Ronaldo was looking to leave the club after the Spanish government accused him of tax fraud, Zinedine is right to feel happy to have Ronaldo on the team. Though, it’s going to be a few more weeks before Zinedine sees Ronaldo play again. Too bad. Still, Real Madrid shouldn’t have too much trouble with Valencia. While the Bats will put up a good fight, Los Blancos remain the heavy favorites going into this match.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers?