Liverpool Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Match Online

Though Arsenal ended the 2016-17 season by failing to qualify for the Champions League, Arsene Wegner, 67, led the Gunners to some semblance of victory, helping secure the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield. They even won their season opener, giving supporters some hope that they were back on track. Yet, after falling to Stoke City, it seems that Arsenal still has a long way to go before all their problems are fixed. Are they in for another headache when they meet Liverpool at Anfield?

Stoke City pulled off the 1-0 victory thanks to the feet of former Real Madrid forward Jese Rodriguez, as the 24-year-old (who’s on loan from Paris Saint-Germain for a year) netted the game’s only goal shortly after halftime, per ESPN FC. Arsenal couldn’t score the equalizer, and the Gunners ended up with a surprise loss. While Stoke City aren’t really pushovers, this was enough to call it an “upset,” as Jese pretty much put the English Premier League on notice.

Sadly, Arsenal was in store for some bad news, as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, reportedly turned down a £180,000-per-week contract, according to the Daily Mail. Alex’s contract with the Gunners is up at the end of the season, and with him turning down that final offer, it means Arsenal will try to sell him before losing him.

“All these conversations that I have [I say] that I want him to stay and be one of the big players of the future of this club,’ Arsene Wenger said about Alex’s future with the team. “He is one of the players this team has to be built around in the future. Personally I want him to commit to the club and to be one of the carrier of the values of our team. I want to keep my best players. I only have one target: to keep everybody onboard. I think we invested a lot of time, confidence and money on players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who we bought at a young age.”

Chelsea reportedly offered £25 million to him, only to have that offer shot down. If the Blues can’t convince Arsenal to transfer him, Liverpool has been reportedly interested in him. How interesting. If Alex puts on a good show in this match against the Reds, could it be a sort of “job interview?” If he scores big, will that raise his asking price?

