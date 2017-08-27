Vanessa Hudgens Wears Sheer Red Mini Dress To VMAs

Red hot! Vanessa Hudgens looked sexy and stunning at the 2017 MTV VMAs. Get the details on her red carpet look right here!

Vanessa Hudgens, 28, was so gorgeous at the music show. She donned a red Yanina Couture dress and Sophia Webster shoes. She was styled by Gaelle Paul. Vanessa always looks great on the red carpets she hits, and this was no exception. It was girly and feminine, and showed just the right amount of skin. It was a mini dress but had a sheer skirt and sleeves. So pretty!

Her makeup was done by Allan Avendano. He did an amazing red glitter cat eye and it looked flawless. He also tagged a ton of brands in his Instagram post, including Kate Somerville skincare, Dior makeup, Bare Minerals, Becca Cosmetics, Charlotte Tilbury, Tom Ford, Dr. Brandt, and Lancome! Her hair was styled by Chad Wood, who used Toppik and John Frieda hair products. Her short bob had a ton of volume and was brushed back and to one side. Very retro and sexy!

We love this bob on Vanessa but just a few days ago she was rocking long hair on So You Think You Can Dance! She channeled Cher to perfection with long, sleek locks. Whatever hairstyle she wears, she does it with confidence and class! Actually, just last night, on August 26, she rocked chest length wavy hair at the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight! She’s had an action packed weekend, that’s for sure!

