Tyler Posey, Shawn Mendes & More Hotties At The 2017 MTV VMAs

Hey there, handsome! The fellas brought their A-game to the Video Music Awards, and we’re celebrating all of their good looks on the red carpet.

Everyone is always focused on female fashion on nights like these, but we have to take a moment to praise the fine men who also graced us with their presence at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. On Sunday, August 27, plenty of your favorite dudes came out to play, including the always good looking Teen Wolf star, Tyler Posey, 25. We love how he kept it casual in a black t-shirt and matching jeans with an olive green button down on top. The short sleeves not only kept him cool, but also showed off his sexy arm tattoos. But, Tyler was only one of the many hunks we were staring at on the VMAs carpet!

Shawn Mendes, 19, really took dapper to a new level for MTV’s big night. He rocked a dark blue suit which was perfectly tailored, along with a button down that added a little fun and flair to his look. Dylan Sprayberry, also 19, also rocked blue for the night, with dress pants and a vest that showed off his muscular physique. He matched his Teen Wolf co-star, Tyler, by wearing black underneath. Actually, blue really seemed to be the color of the night because everyone’s favorite DJ/producer, Calvin Harris, 33, also wore the color! He went for a lighter shade in dress pants, and added a 70’s-style long sleeve button down in white with a blue feather design.

