Tiny’s Scorching Body Has T.I. Hooked — He’s On His Best Behavior To Make Them Work

Tiny and T.I. are in a roller coaster of a relationship that’s giving us emotional whiplash. While we wait to see if a divorce will be finalized, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY T.I. is continuing to ogle his wife’s hot bod!

Tiny, 42, and T.I., 36, may be on the brink of divorce, but that doesn’t mean he can’t respect his wife’s body. Like really respect it. T.I. is trying to stay on good terms with his wife, whose scorching bod he is still insanely hooked on. “Tip thinks Tiny looks amazing, he’s always loved her body, and he thinks she actually looks hotter now than she ever has,” a source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve always had this insanely strong physical connection, and a crazy passionate relationship, it’s probably one of the main reasons why they have such intense fights — and then such emotionally charged make-ups.” Click here to see Tiny’s sexiest bikini pics.

“They’re on really great terms right now,” the source continued. “Tip is on his best behavior, he’s saying and doing all the things Tiny wants, and he’s even told her he’s open to counseling and that he’s completely committed to making things work. Everything is perfect, but Tiny is dubious as to how long it can last. She’s been through this before, and Tip has always ended up slipping back to his old ways eventually. But, she’s making the most of it right now, and the kids are really happy to see their parents together and getting on again.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY that Tiny’s oldest daughter has been trying to persuade her to officially drop the divorce, but it might take a “miracle” to fully shut this thing down right now! Zonnique Pullins, 21, is “begging her to hang on a little longer and she’s promised that she will, but her heart’s not in it anymore.” We hope that Tip can show her just how much he cares — and soon!

