The Weeknd Skips The VMAs Just Like Girlfriend Selena Gomez — Where Is He?

Excuse us — wasn’t The Weeknd supposed to be at the MTV VMas? The Starboy himself was a total n0-show at the awards show, where he was nominated for Artist of the Year and supposed to perform! What happened?

Talk about a bummer! We had been searching the audience at the Forum all night at the MTV Video Music Awards for a glimpse of The Weeknd, 27, but as it turns out, he wasn’t there at all! The “Can’t Feel My Face” singer was a firm no-show at the VMAs on August 27, and, as a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, he was “being totally mysterious and secretive with his reason; no one knows if he has even let MTV know yet.” Wow!

It comes as a total shocker that he bailed on the VMAs seemingly at the last minute, considering how much he had going on at the show. Abel was supposed to perform, and was also up for a whopping four Moonmen this year! He was nominated for Best Direction, Best Editing, Best Art Direction and Video of the Year for “Reminder”! He was also up for the coveted Artist of the Year award — a huge deal. He sadly wound up losing in every category.

Interestingly, Abel girlfriend, Selena Gomez, 25, didn’t attend the show, either, despite the fact that she was nominated for best dance song for “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo, 25, and best collaboration for “We Don’t Talk Anymore” with Charlie Pluth, 25. Selena wanted to be there, but her schedule just couldn’t allow it, she revealed in a recent interview. That’s because she’s out in New York City right now filming Woody Allen‘s super-secret new project! That’s definitely an understandable excuse.

She made no mention of Abel tagging along on the shoot in her interview, though. MTV was apparently scared that something like this might happen, according to our source. “This is a move that MTV was afraid Miley would make, but it turned out to be Abel who is choosing not to show,” they told us EXCLUSIVELY. Uh oh! Interestingly, The Weeknd’s VMAs pre-concert, scheduled for August 25, didn’t happen, either. That concert, which was supposed to be star-studded, was cancelled a mere two hours before he was supposed to go on. Not much information was given, save for that it may have had something to do with permit problems. Hopefully everything’s okay with Abel!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that The Weeknd cancelled on the MTV Video Music Awards? Let us know!