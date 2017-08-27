‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale Ends With The Night King Bringing The Great War To Westeros

After seven seasons of ‘Game of Thrones,’ the Night King and his army of White Walkers finally reached The Wall at the end of the Aug. 27 season finale and the result of their attack was a literal game changer for the series! Armed with a dragon, the Night King did his worst!

Tonight, Aug. 27, The Wall fell on Game of Thrones, and life as we know it in Westeros changed forever. In the season seven finale, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” The Night King successfully attacked the ginormous frozen structure with a reanimated White Walker version of Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) beloved dragon Viserion and his blue flames totally demolished the icy wall that the Night’s Watch has guarded for millennia. We are just as destroyed as the giant lake of a puddle that has pooled where the wall once stood. Click here to see our original predictions for the season seven finale.

The Night King rode Viserion along the wall, knocking men to their deaths as the icy came crumbling down with every new blue breath the dragon blew. To see that giant wall fall was absolutely horrifying, but it was even more terrifying to see the White Walkers begin to casually stroll through the wreckage once Castle Black was no more. The Night King flew ahead of them on Viserion’s back and the final shot of the finale was the army of the frozen undead walking into Westeros, to change our beloved series as we know it.

So what does this mean going into the final season of Game of Thrones? Well, for starters, it means the White Walkers are now officially on their way south and almost everyone is screwed! If only someone would come along and kill this dude already — we’re looking at you, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster Waldau). Hopefully the alliance between Jon and Dany and the people who love them will be enough to take them down next season. We can’t believe we have to wait until 2019 to find out though!

