Taylor Swift’s ‘LWYMMD’ Video: Katy, Tom, Calvin & More References You Might’ve Have Missed

Taylor Swift is the queen of hidden messages — but they came through loud and clear in her ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ music video that debuted at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

It finally arrived. Taylor Swift, 27, dropped her music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” and she made one thing clear: the old Taylor Swift is dead. Naturally, she also said goodbye to her old self, bringing out multiple personas from past music videos.

However, while the video was clearly about her past and new present, it was also about all the people who have impacted her and her reputation. Her entire video was filled with references that we’re assuming were directed at the multiple people in her life that have shaded her over the years — and two who she actually dated. Here’s some key moments you may have missed.

Calvin Harris:

About 29 seconds into the music video, while Taylor is literally digging her own grave, one grave is for “Nils Sjoberg.” In case you forgot, that’s the pseudonym Taylor used when writing Calvin’s song “This Is What You Came For!”

Katy Perry:

Following the car crash in the chorus of “Look What You Made Me Do,” we couldn’t help but notice Taylor’s look very much resembled Katy Perry‘s — she’s in a leopard fur jacket, with an actual leopard next to her. Can we say “Roar?”

Later, during a closet robbery scene, Taylor rips off a cat mask and is also wearing a hoodie with a tiger on it. It also happens to be the below verse, which seemingly refers to Katy and Taylor’s once friendship, and mentions a “feast” — something some assume is about “Bon Appetite.”

I don’t like your kingdom keys / They once belonged to me

You ask me for a place to sleep / Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)

The world goes on, another day, another drama, drama / But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma

And then the world moves on, but one thing’s for sure / Maybe I got mine, but you’ll all get yours

At the end of the video, when asked “What are you doing?” one Taylor says “getting receipts!” In Katy’s “Swish Swish,” one lyric reads, “Karma’s not a liar — she keeps receipts.”

Tom Hiddleston:

At one point, Taylor danced in a super sexy black outfit with backup dancers wearing very fitting shirts — the the words “I ❤ TS” was printed on them. We have to assume those took a jab at her ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston, who wore a very similar shirt during their Fourth of July together.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West:

Taylor is at one point in a bath tub of diamonds, while saying “I don’t like your perfect crime” — something that could be a nod to Kim Kardashian’s robbery. Later she seemingly references the robbery again, in the closet scene mentioned above. Of course the “snake” theme repeats itself throughout the entire video; we all remember the time that Kim Kardashian tweeted about “National Snake Day,” and the world assumed it was all about Tay.

Later in the song, Taylor brings out her many personas from over the years, including herself in the outfit she wore when she took home the Grammy the year Kanye West interrupted her. After one of that Taylor’s calls her a “bi-tch,” she gets mad — just as she did when Kanye called her that in “Famous.” She ends the video with repeating what she said on Instagram following Kim leaking the phone call between Kanye and Taylor: “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.”

The squad:

It was a quick look, but at one moment you’ll see the old Taylor from the “You Belong with Me” video — she’s in glasses and a white tee. However, the t-shirt now has names all over it, that you’ll most likely see a trend with. Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Lena Dunham, Este Haim, and Martha Hunt, just to name a few!

