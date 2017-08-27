Taylor Swift Slams Her Many Personas In Explosive ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Music Video

Taylor Swift’s video for ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is here, and it’s utterly off the rails. With references to Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian, Tom Hiddleston and more, you’re going to want to sit down before you watch.

Taylor Swift, 27, was rumored to attend the 2017 MTV VMAs today, Aug. 27, and she did…sort of. Yep, Taylor remotely dropped a new music video for her single “Look What You Made Me Do,” and it was epic. Watch the stunning visual above!

Well, just about EVERYTHING happened in this video, and we can’t even handle it. It opens with a gravestone reading, “Here Lies Taylor Swift’s Reputation,” and when Zombie Taylor climbs out of the ground wearing a silky gown, it’s off to the races!

We won’t spoil the whole thing, but Taylor brings up each of her “personas” throughout the video, both real and fake. Everyone from Nerd Taylor a la “You Belong With Me” to humble, surprise-face-wearing Awards Show Taylor makes an appearance! There are also references to Taylor “creating” her squad of models, Kim Kardashian‘s “receipts” and Tom Hiddleston‘s “I <3 TS” shirt. In the end, she mocks all of her different selves, and it’s glorious.

More than any other awards show, the MTV VMAs are known for their shocking, surprising, OMG-did-you-see-that moments. And of course, Taylor loves using award shows as a platform to release new content before — remember when she debuted the explosive video for “Bad Blood” at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards? Well, this VMAs premiere might even beat that! Just days before the show, Tay made the announcement that her album Reputation would be coming in November, and she dropped the first single on Aug. 25. From there, it was off to the races.

We also can’t forget how Tay and Nicki Minaj, 33, buried their hatchet at the 2015 VMAs with a surprise-filled performance of “Bad Blood.” So good! She and Kanye West, 40, also seemed to squash their beef…though we know that peace didn’t last. Anyway, talk about a comeback! We’ll be rewatching this video for years to come, as we do with every Taylor Swift music video. How about you?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tay’s new video? Was it worth the wait?