Is Taylor Swift Mocking Kim Kardashian’s Robbery & Snapchat Diss In New Video?

The video for Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ premiered at the VMAs on Aug. 27…and there seem to be some pretty obvious digs at Kim Kardashian in the footage!

Taylor Swift, 27, got everyone talking when she premiered her music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27, and after close investigation of the clip, we’ve noticed that she definitely takes a stab at nemesis Kim Kardashian, 36. The video starts with Taylor burying her old self and becoming someone new, and in the first scene of the “new Taylor,” she’s swimming in a bathtub of diamonds and decked out in super expensive bling. Could this be referencing Kim’s Oct. 2016 robbery, where she was held at gunpoint in a Paris hotel room bathroom and robbed of her expensive diamond ring from Kanye West, 40, among other items?!

Then, at the end of the video, Taylor gathers her previous music video characters in one place, along with her personas from this current video. One of the “old Taylors” asks a “new Taylor,” “What are you doing?” and the “new Taylor” responds with, “Getting receipts! Gonna edit this for later.” Hmm…this definitely seems to be an ode to Taylor and Kim’s summer 2016 drama! Remember, Taylor denied giving Kanye permission to mention her in his song “Famous,” so Kim took to Snapchat to share the videos of Tay and ‘Ye’s phone call, where she appears to give him the go-ahead. Could this be Taylor’s way of saying Kim edited the footage to be in her favor!?

At another point of the video, Taylor lines up a bunch of women that appear doll-like in the same exact outfit, and by the end of the scene, the models are all collapsed on the floor. This seems to be referencing Kanye’s disastrous 2016 New York Fashion Week last September, where models fainted due to extreme heat and harsh conditions. The shade is SOOOO real, you guys!

