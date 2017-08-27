Cardi B, Shawn Mendes & More Celebs Getting Ready For The 2017 MTV VMAs

Glam squads assemble! Cardi B, Shawn Mendes and more of the hottest A-list celebs are dressing to impress for the 2017 MTV Music Awards, teasing snaps of themselves getting ready ahead of the star-studded show on Aug. 27. It’s all about the details!

Nails done, hair done, everything did! Oh you fancy, huh?! The biggest stars are just as excited as us when it comes to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, preparing to rock their fiercest fashions for the highly anticipated show held at the Forum in Los Angeles. Joe Jonas, 28, Gigi Gorgeous, 25, Shawn Mendes, 19, and more are already gearing up to hit the red carpet in style, sharing behind-the-scene pics of their glam squads hard at work on Aug. 27. From the details of their gowns to teaser pics of their sparkling accessories, so many celebs are dressing to the nines for the special occasion. Even the hunky heart-throbs are slaying with their suave looks! See pics of stars getting ready for the MTV VMAs, right here.

Shawn is totally bringing his A-game in the style department, even hitting up a hair salon before the big show. We can only imagine what he’ll decide to wear for the event, but we know he’ll look dang good! It’s all about going the extra mile for this award show, since celebs always bring the heat and dare to switch it up with bold colors or revealing styles. Of course, fans got so psyched when seeing Gigi’s teaser pic, showing her getting ready with a team of professionals. With her insanely flawless makeup and perfectly styled hair, she’ll be turning heads! Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star-turned-rapping sensation Cardi B, 24, looks amazing with her sleek hair and smokey eyes!

It’s definitely going to be a night of epic proportions, with Katy Perry, 32, serving as the host. Lorde, 20, Kendrick Lamar, 30, Fifth Harmony, and more artists will be taking the stage for epic performances. MTV got rid of gender-specific categories and will be recognizing television alongside film at the VMAs this year, so you definitely won’t want to miss a second of the action. The award show will air live for the second time in history, making everything even more exciting for those attending and watching from home!

Don’t forget to tune into the 2017 MTV VMAs at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT!

HollywoodLifers, whose look are YOU most excited to see? Tell us, below!