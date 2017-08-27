Shawn Mendes Makes His Debut VMA Performance With ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’

Shawn Mendes gave us a treat at the ‘Video Music Awards!’ Performing at the show for the first time ever, Shawn sang his latest hit ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.’

It’s a big night for Shawn Mendes! The 19-year-old took the stage at the Video Music Awards for his first time to sing his hit “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back!” Shawn seemed like he had no nerves and only excitement for his big debut and absolutely slayed! With his acoustic guitar in hand, Shawn showcased his amazing vocals and had the audience on their feet. With light-up bulbs scattered throughout the audience, the singing fans and other performers alike were a site to see. Needless to say, Shawn will definitely be invited back to the VMAs. There seemed to be a little hiccup with Shawn’s microphone during his song, but he definitely salvaged the performance, even though he shook his head walking off the stage. We still think he crushed it!

Recently, Shawn talked to MTV about “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” which peaked at number 6 on the US charts this summer. The Canadian admitted that this song was was actually about a fictional girl! “I wrote the song actually about a girl in a movie script that I read,” Shawn told the outlet, “I was going to act in a movie and I fell in love with the girl character, and so I wrote a song about her.” Sorry, ladies!

Tonight at the VMAs, Shawn was also up for Best Pop Video for his hit “Treat You Better,” but the prize went to Fifth Harmony and Gucci Mane for their collaboration “Down.” Also in the category were Miley Cyrus for “Malibu,” Katy Perry for “Chained To The Rhythm,” Ed Sheeran for “Shape Of You,” and Harry Styles for “Sign Of The Times.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Shawn Mendes’ first ever VMA performance?!