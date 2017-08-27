Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez & 21 More Of The Sexiest VMAs Dresses of All-Time

The day of the 2017 VMAs is here! In anticipation of the incredible fashion we can expect to see on the red carpet tonight, we’re looking back at the sexiest looks ever worn to the show. Check it out!

The MTV Video Music Awards are more of casual awards show, but the stars still always bring their A-game when it comes to red carpet style. Plus, with the laid back approach to dress code, it gives celebs an opportunity to show some skin and rock sexier looks than usual, and these ladies have done it in the classiest way in years’ past. Last year, Kim Kardashian, 36, showcased her enviable, curvy figure in a sheer, skintight LBD, which fell off her shoulder and put her cleavage on full display. Along with her purposefully-wet hairstyle, the look was super sexy without looking like Kim was even trying!

And can we talk about what Jennifer Lopez, 48, wore to the show in 2015!? Her performance opened the show, so she arrived to the venue on the earlier side, and fans were immediately blown away by her look. The singer’s glittering, silver gown featured a whole slew of cutouts throughout her stomach and chest, as well as a leg slit that reached all the way up to her left hip. Damn! We’re also obsessed with Selena Gomez’s look at the 2013 VMAs. Sel rocked a long-sleeved blue gown, but the sheer cutout on her right shoulder and chest, along with a thigh-high leg slit, allowed her to show a decent amount of skin without going overboard.

Of course, there’s plenty more where these come from, and you can click through the gallery above to see them all! The 2017 MTV VMAs air tonight, Aug. 27, and with Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and more expected to attend, who knows what kind of looks we’ll see this time around!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think had the sexiest VMAs dress of all-time?