Russell Brand Marries Again 5 Years After Nasty Katy Perry Divorce

Russell Brand has tied the knot — again! The British comedic genius married fiancee Laura Gallacher in a beautifully intimate ceremony attended by friends and family on Aug. 26. One person who wasn’t on the guest list: Russell’s ex-wife Katy Perry!

Five years after his nasty split from ex-wife Katy Perry, 32, British actor and comedian Russell Brand, 42, has settled down once more — hopefully for good! The British superstar married his fiancee (and the mother of his almost one-year-old child, Mabel) Laura Gallacher, 30, in a small but beautiful ceremony at Remenham Church near their family home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxon. The bride and groom both stuck to their signature unique styles while still looking totally matrimonial! “They wanted a very small, personal affair with their daughter Mabel, family and close friends rather than a circus,” a source told The Sun. “It was a lovely occasion. Mabel was guest of honour.”

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor spent £2,300 on a New Orleans steamer to carry the whole lot of them — including celebrity guests like Noel Gallagher, Jonathan Ross and David Baddiel — to an Indian-themed reception, made even more authentic by a staff wearing traditional saris. What a cool idea! Russell and Laura looked totally at peace and happy in the pics of their big day. Russell maintained his wild rocker look by letting his long hair flow and nixing a suit jacket, but still donning a vest, suit pants and a nice white button down (though he left MUCH of his chest exposed). Laura was the picture perfect bride, with a gorgeous veil and a stunning, yet simple, white dress with organza overlay and lace applique and a tempting little slit up the front. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF RUSSELL AND LAURA’S NUPTIALS.

Russell proposed to Laura last July, before the birth of their daughter (who they are raising gender neutral) in November 2016. Laura is the daughter of golf pro Bernard Gallacher and the sister of TV personality Kirsty Gallacher. Russell and Katy split in 2012 after 14 months of marriage when Katy says Russell told her he wanted out via text! Russell has said their “vapid” celebrity lifestyle led to the split. Click here to see the worst splits of the year!

