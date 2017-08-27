Pink’s 4 Most Epic Video Music Awards Performances — See Her Best Moments At The Show

Pink is the 2017 VMAs’ honoree for the Video Vanguard Award and for good reason — she’s totally ruled the MTV Video Music Awards for years! Take a walk through her best VMAs performances right here!

Pink, 37, may already be the proud owner of five Moon People (the award granted at the MTV Video Music Awards) but at this year’s VMAs she will be given the most prestigious honor the award show gives out — the Video Vanguard Award. So what better time to look back on her best performances throughout the year’s than today, Aug. 27, the day she will be honored for her amazing track record! From her first performance of “Just Like a Pill” back in 2002 to her 2015 Twitter rant implying Demi Lovato‘s performance was “disgusting,” here are all of Pink’s best VMAs moments. Click here to see pics of the craziest outfits ever worn to the VMAs.

Check out the gallery above to see pictures of all of Pink’s VMAs performances, starting with her amazing rendition of her hit “Just Like A Pill” at the 2002 award show. The rocker chick had short black hair at the time and wore a sultry leather outfit as she flipped the bird to the audience. Total bad girl! Then in 2008, Pink hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage again for a performance of her Funhouse track “So What.” This time her locks were platinum blonde and went nicely with the fiery theme she had going! She came back again the very next year for one of her most memorable appearances that included a choreographed acrobatic performance to “Sober.” However, the best performance she EVER gave was at the 2012 VMAs, when she flew across the stage on a swing made of an oversized set of plush red lips for a rendition of, you guessed it, “Blow Me One Last Kiss.”

Though that was Pink’s most recent VMAs performance, she did make a strong statement at the 2015 award show without even attending that night! She took to Instagram after watching performances by artists like The Weeknd, Demi, Twenty One Pilots, A$AP Rocky and Miley Cyrus, to write a message full of “disgust.” “I felt embarrassed and sad,” she wrote of watching the show. “And old. We’re getting old. But in all seriousness; I felt sad because music is supposed to inspire. It saved my life. This trash won’t save any kid’s life.” Though she defended a few performances, she stood her ground, even when she was bashed on Twitter for her comments. We can’t wait to see what we get from Pink tonight, as she will be giving what is sure to be another rockin’ performance and an amazing acceptance speech!

