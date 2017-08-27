Pink Slays At 2017 VMAs With Emotional Medley Of Her Top Hits As Video Vanguard Winner

Raise your glass for Pink! The singer was the toast of the 2017 VMAs as she received Video Vanguard Award. She thrilled the audience with her biggest hits, including her emotional new single ‘What About Us?’

Way to get the party started Pink! The 37-year-old singer is the 2017 recipient of the MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award so she came to play when it came to her performances at the Aug. 27 ceremony. She reminded us why she is deserving of the honor with her incredible hits and kicked things off by making a grand entrance in a car onstage to a medley of her classics including “Get the Party Started” before heading into the chorus of “Raise Your Glass.” Next up was “Rock Star” while she got on a lawn mower and drove around the circuitous stage throughout the audience. She turned it down a notch for “Blow Me” then segued into “F**kin Perfect” followed by “Just a Reason.”

The mom of two — real name Alecia Moore — rocked a white jumpsuit with a racy red lightening striped bodysuit underneath and made her new single “What About Us?” the focal point of her performance. The song about feeling left and out left behind was meant to unify the audience, as she ventured out into the crowd, where members reached out to touch the singer. At the end she called for togetherness and held hands in the air with her dancers as the audience members did the same! It was SUCH an incredible moment.

Earlier she hit the red carpet in a pinstripe men’s suit with motorcross pro husband Carey Hart, 42, and six-year-old daughter Willow, who were there to cheer on Pink’s big night. She said has over 30 videos from throughout her prolific career to choose from, so she really had a hard time narrowing it down to what she wanted to perform onstage. Check out pics from the MTV VMAs 2017 telecast right here.

Other than her 2016 single “Just Like Fire,” Pink has remained relatively out of the music biz since her 2012 album The Truth About Love, which is why it came as a surprise to some that she was getting an award that in the last three years has gone to more steadily producing artists like Rihanna, 29, Kanye West, 40, and Beyonce, 35. But she’s making her big comeback in 2017, and her new album Beautiful Trauma drops on Oct. 13. She’s already released the emotional single and video for “What About Us” and will likely hit the road with a tour in 2018.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Pink’s performance at the VMAs? Do you think she’s deserving of the Video Vanguard Award? What is your favorite Pink video?