Pink Rocks Gorgeous Menswear-Inspired Suit To The 2017 VMAs & Looks Beyond Fierce

Showing up in menswear-inspired, pinstripe suit, Pink completely owned the 2017 MTV VMAs. The star’s getup was not only unexpected, but also super chic, and we could not get enough!

Pink, 37, never fails to show up in something wow-worthy whenever she makes a red carpet appearance. The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards was no different. Stealing the show in wide-legged pantsuit, the singer proved that she knows how to effortlessly rock ANYTHING! The star’s ensemble included a white button-down, a tie, a vest, and top it off, she layered a matching sports jacket on top of everything. One thing’s for sure, no one can rock a suit as fiercely as Pink. Click here to see pics of the hottest guys on the VMAs red carpet.

To complete her full suit look, Pink had her short blonde locks in a messy side-swept style and went minimal on the makeup. And while she didn’t need much jewelry with her masculine ensemble, she did wear a spiked ear cuff that was seriously edgy. The best part of her look though? The fact that her family matched her! Pink rolled up to the red carpet with her husband Carey Hart, 42, and their 6-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart — and they ALL wore black suits. SO cute!

Pink definitely dressed the part for her big night tonight. After all, the “Just Like Fire” singer is being honored tonight with the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The prestigious award is presented to music performers, recognizing their accomplishments in music and film. That’s not all though, Pink is also taking the stage at the award show to perform live — and we just KNOW she’s going to bring it like always. The mother-of-two has been in the music biz for 17 years, and in the process, she’s snagged three Grammys, two Billboard Music Awards, and six MTV Video Music Awards. She was also named Billboard‘s Woman of the Year in 2013.

Pink’s new album, Beautiful Trauma, is out Oct. 13 and marks her first album since 2012’s The Truth About Love. She’s already released “What About Us,” the epic first single off the CD, and she dropped the music video for the track on Aug. 16. We cannot wait to see more where that came from!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how fabulous did Pink look for her big night?