Pink Inspires Daughter To Feel Beautiful With Touching Speech At 2017 VMAs

We’re CRYING. While accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV VMAs, Pink gave an emotional speech about how she taught her daughter, Willow, to love herself — no matter what.

After performing a series of her biggest hits at The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Aug. 27, Pink, 37, walked on stage to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV VMAs and it was an amazing moment. Especially because the singer used her monumental moment to deliver a heartfelt speech about self-image, using her 6-year-old daughter, Willow, as an example. We must also note that before she had everyone in tears, Pink performed “What About Us,” “Get This Party Started,” “Raise Your Glass,” “So What,” and “Perfect”. Then, Ellen DeGeneres came out on stage to deliver Pink her award. Watch the video of her speech below.

During her speech, Pink recalled a time when Willow told her, “I’m the ugliest girl I know” and “look like a boy with long hair.” Pink recalled telling her daughter, “You’re beautiful. When people make fun of me they say I look like a boy or I’m too masculine or I’m too outspoken. Do you see me growing my hair? Do you see me changing my body? Do you see my selling out arenas all over the world? We don’t change.” Then, she said other artists who didn’t and don’t change include Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Janis Joplin, George Michael, and Elton John — and they’re obviously some of the biggest music icons ever. “We take the gravel in the shell and make a pearl,” she said.

Other stars who have received the award in the past include, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Peter Gabriel, Guns N’ Roses, Beastie Boys, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Kanye West and Rihanna. So with hits like “So What,” “Don’t Let Me Get Me,”“Try,” to “F*ckin’ Perfect” and “Trouble,” as well as her dedication to charities such as Make a Wish Foundation, Autism Speaks, the Human Rights Campaign and No Kid Hungry, we’re not surprised by the fact that Pink is the newest artist to receive the honor.

