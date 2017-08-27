Paris Jackson Shows Off Bra & Underwear In Totally Sheer Dress At The 2017 VMAs

There’s no question all eyes were on Paris Jackson as she hit the VMAs red carpet. Rocking a risky see-through Dior gown, the star looked like a true vision as she tastefully flaunted her white undergarments.

Paris Jackson, 19, brought her style A-game to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27 — and everyone took notice. The daughter of the late Michael Jackson hit the red carpet in a trendy look that was both cool and chic, and she made it all her own with her dark eye makeup, statement earrings, and metallic heels. Paris boldly sported a sheer Christian Dior dress featuring floral embellishments, and underneath it she had on modest underwear and a white bra plastered with the designers name on it. Her gorgeous look not only showed off her tiny figure, but also put her numerous tattoos on full display. Click here to see pics of the hottest guys on the VMAs red carpet.

Paris undoubtedly looked sexy and confident at the awards show and we could not get enough of her old-Hollywood-styled locks coupled with her super modern makeup. Her ombre hair had a deep side part and was styled in loose waves while her eyes were super dark and her contouring was on point. WHAT a beauty! This may just be our favorite look from the star to date.

The model/actress made it clear at the awards show that she’s a true style maven to watch out for. Let’s not forget that the 19-year-old signed with IMG Models earlier this year, and also landed her first Vogue cover in July. She even signed a seven-figure deal to be a face of Calvin Klein! Clearly this teen is embracing the fashion world and vice versa. In terms of acting, Paris will be making her feature film debut opposite Charlize Theron in an untitled David Edgerton-directed comedic thriller for Amazon. We cannot wait to see her exercise her acting chops!

