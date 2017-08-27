Paris Jackson Slams ‘White Supremacist Jerks’ At VMAs: ‘We Must Resist’

While presenting at the 2017 VMAs, Paris Jackson took a moment to stand up to white supremacists and Nazis in the aftermath of the recent violence in Charlottesville. Here’s what she said in her powerful speech.

Paris Jackson, 19, sounded wise behind her years when she took the stage at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27. The teenager was on-hand to present the award for Best Pop Video, but she used the major platform to try and inspire young viewers to fight against white supremacists all over the country. Paris’ speech was a direct response to the violence in Charlottesville earlier this month, and it was incredibly powerful. “We must show these Nazi white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville and all over the country, that as a nation, with liberty as our slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred and their discrimination,” she ranted. “We must resist!”

On Aug. 12, neo-Nazis and white supremacists gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia to picket against the removal of a confederate statue. Their rally was met with hundreds of protestors, and one woman, Heather Heyer, 32, was tragically killed when a white supremacist drove a car straight through the middle of the protest. Heather’s mother, Susan Bro, has been helping the 32-year-old’s legacy live on in the weeks following the tragedy, and she even attended the VMAs to honor her daughter. We can imagine Susan was very moved by Paris’ inspiring speech.

In lighter news, after getting her message across, Paris happily presented the Best Pop Video award to Fifth Harmony, and they humbly accepted, giving special thanks to their fans, family and, of course, each other. You can watch Paris’ speech in the video below:

Paris Jackson went off while presenting at the #VMAs 👏 pic.twitter.com/hVDx9Bnoxl — TumbIrArt (@TumbIrArt) August 28, 2017

