Olivia Munn Shows Off Major Cleavage In An Embroidered Mini Dress At The VMAs

Olivia Munn set the VMAs red carpet on fire in a sexy mini dress on Aug. 27! The actress sizzled in the cleavage-baring number, which had stunning embroidery detail. With a sexy see-through net across her chest, Olivia’s dress even featured an animated cupid- figure!

Olivia Munn, 37, stole the show at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards! She rocked the red carpet in a multi-color, hand embroidered, mini dress by Nicolas Jebran. Her VMAs dress even included a design of an angel

from Jebran’s Spring/Summer ’17 Daughter’s of Eve collection. Olivia showed off major cleavage in the part cut-out number, which had long sleeves. And, we got a great view of her toned legs! See another shot of the actress below.

The red carpet stunner even donned a statement lip. Olivia rocked a deep, burgundy lip with pale pink rosy cheeks. Her hair — down with loose waves — appeared flawless while she posed for the cameras. She finished off her head-turning look with silver open-toe stilettos. We’re officially adding Olivia to our best dressed list, immediately!

Olivia’s VMAs red carpet style comes on the heels of one of her best fashion moments ever. The actress stepped out in Vancouver on August 16 in a stunning cut-out mini dress that showed off her toned figure. The newly single star was photographed heading up the stairs of a film trailer, when she showed off her booty and sexy legs. She was on the set of her printed dress on the set of her new film, Buddy Games.

As HL previously reported, Olivia and her NFL pro Aaron Rodgers, 33, split some time in the beginning of April 2017. It was reported that they broke things off amicably. Not long after their breakup, Rodgers was spotted out with Baywatch star, Kelly Rohrbach, 27, back in April on a golf date in LA. Although the two seemed smitten with each other, they weren’t photographed together after their golf date.

Then, in mid-August, it was reported Rodgers has been spending time with 24-year-old soccer player Marie Margolius. And, although neither he or Olivia have addressed their split, the actress isn’t phased by Rodgers’ rumored new flames. “Olivia doesn’t want to be bothered by Aaron’s love life and totally has removed him from her thoughts,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She feels that if he is dating Marie, or anyone for that matter, then that is their problem and not something she has to think about anymore.”

