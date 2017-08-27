Nicki Minaj Looks Flawless In Pink Spandex At 2017 VMAs, But Fans Think They See A Camel Toe

Is it Pink Friday? Nicki Minaj looked incredible in her favorite color, pink, for the Video Music Awards. We’re seriously feeling her sexy look for the evening — even if fans are upset over that camel toe!

Nicki Minaj, 34, is doing a Throwback Thursday on Sunday and no one is mad about it! The superstar looked so good on the red (er, blue) carpet at the Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27, and we couldn’t help but notice the look was somewhat familiar. Remember her Pink Friday days from 2010 and “Super Bass?” Um, duh, of course you do! That’s the vibe Nicki was giving off at the VMAs, rocking an ALL pink spandex jumpsuit with pink highlights in her long, straight hair. The jumpsuit was skin tight and incredibly sexy, showing off each and every inch of her curves as well as her perfect cleavage. Get it, girl!

The VMAs are a pretty big night for Nicki, who walked the red carpet with her most recent collaborator, Gucci Mane. As the show’s host, Katy Perry, confirmed earlier on the red carpet, Nicki will be joining her on stage to perform their latest, “Swish Swish”. This is pretty interesting, because the song is rumored to be a diss track to Katy’s biggest rival, Taylor Swift, who has also previously had issues with Nicki. While Katy and Nicki will be performing the song during the show, Taylor’s brand new video, “Look What You Made Me Do”, is also set to premiere. Lets hope they separate those two moments by a very large time slot!

Until then, check out what fans were saying about Nicki’s outfit — and the camel toe her jumpsuit was causing. Whoops!

nicki's camel toe 😶 — ドリュー (@drewdaz) August 28, 2017

Not watching the VMAs but from what I can tell Nicki’s camel toe is the star of the show #VMA2017 — Charles (@crthree_) August 28, 2017

Who dressed better? Nicki or her camel toe? #vma — Reginald Phalange (@PsychoMuchacho) August 28, 2017

