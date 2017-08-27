MTV VMA 2017 Live Stream — Watch The Video Music Awards Online

Lights, camera, action! The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are here, and the biggest celebs are arriving in style on Aug. 27. From the surprise appearances to epic performances, you won’t want to miss a second! Watch our live stream at 8pm ET!

Get ready for a night full of excitement! The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are officially kicking off tonight, so there’s no telling what surprises are in store with Katy Perry, 32, serving as the hostess with the mostess. Several A-list celebs will be arriving in style for the highly anticipated event, strutting their stuff on the red carpet at the Forum in Los Angeles on Aug. 27. Fans can hardly wait to tune in to the extravaganza, since the biggest names in music will be gracing the stage to perform including Lorde, 20, Kendrick Lamar, 30, and Fifth Harmony. With so much talent under one roof, we’re definitely in for a show of epic proportions! No tickets? Don’t stress. Watch all of the action unfold on our live stream at 8:00 pm ET/PT!

After having so many jaw-dropping moments on the VMAs in years prior, we’re ready for anything to happen. Things are going to be different this time around, since MTV got rid of gender-specific categories, so it’s going to be monumental! Kendrick is leading the pack after scoring himself an impressive eight nominations. Katy and The Weeknd, 27, earned five nods each while coming in second, so the competition is tough! This year, Big Sean, 29, Alessia Cara, 21, and more will be facing off in the new “Best Fight Against the System” category for making a difference. On top of that, this will be the first time television will be recognized alongside film at the VMAs.

Fans will also be treated to some epic performances on the red carpet, even from up and coming rapper Cardi B, 24, who will totally slay “Bodak Yellow.” There’s no doubt many are also hoping for a surprise appearance from Taylor Swift, 27, who just released an amazing new song called “TK” on Aug. 24. How would Katy or Kanye West, 40 react to that after all of their public drama?! Of course, we also can’t wait to see who wins “Artist Of The Year.” You don’t want to miss a second of this award show!

